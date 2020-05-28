An Evening of Short Films

Thurs 04 June 2020, 08 pm – 11 pm

W Square

No.97 Trích Sài, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Hanoi Shorts – a short film evening hosted biweekly by Rafiki’s and W Square.

Join us on the 4th of June for a selection of Short Films. Couch, seats, and picnic style viewing on the 3rd floor of W Square.

Viewing starts at 20:30. You can pop in at any time throughout the evening.

Entrance: 50.000 vnd (at the door)

Expect a variety of categories and languages, we’re also open to suggestions – please post on the event page or send a DM to the Hanoi Shorts/Rafiki’s team.