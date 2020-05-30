“Breathing TUBE” – A Dialogue between Architecture and Contemporary Art

Opening: 16:00, 06 June 2020

Exhibition: 10:00 – 17:00, 07 June – 07 July 2020 (weekdays)

VUUV Building (3rd – 4th floor)

342 Bà Triệu, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

According to the data collected from the Hanoi cadastre, during the first half urbanisation in the early 20th century (1885-1955), there were about 30.000 parcels of land in pipe shape. The old streets were kept the same while the new ones were partitioned into standard size of 25 meters in depth along with 4 to 6 meter length of facade. Over time, the area of Hanoi has expanded enormously leading to the rise of that number of parcels. It either continues to be further subdivided or aggregated depending on the economical development. The story of these tube houses with narrow facade and fathomless depth, rooting from the old days, continues with the grow of the high-rise building and the ever-developing construction nowadays. Throughout the history of urban development for over the hundred years, the utilization of the tube house has changed due to events and the influence of globalisation.

“Breathing TUBE” is an occasion for the artists to examine different possibilities of practicing visual arts within the space of the house located on a archetypal parcel of land. For nearly a month, sixteen artists have explored and researched on the geographical history as well as the significant architecture design of VUUV to create artworks interacting with different elements of the building.

VUUV building, designed by VUUV team of architects, has 8 floors while each has different functions for housing and other services. The exhibition is located on the 3rd and 4th floor. For its varied functions, this interacting spaces create an ecosystem within the building. Hopefully, the impromptu dialogue between Architecture and Contemporary Art will bring inspiration and different perspective for people on the concept of an artwork as well as of one’s own living space.

16 Participating artist:

– Nguyễn Thế Sơn (Artist and Curator)

– Lê Đăng Ninh

– Phạm Khắc Quang

– Cấn Văn Ân

– Oanh Phi Phi

– Triệu Minh Hải

– Ngô Thu Hương

– Vũ Kim Thư

– Nguyễn Thị Hoài Giang

– Vương Văn Thạo

– Nguyễn Trần Ưu Đàm

– Vũ Xuân Đông

– Nguyễn Xuân Sơn

– Trần Tuấn

– Trần Hậu Yên Thế

– Trịnh Minh Tiến

Click here for more information about VUUV Building.

Follow updates on event’s page.