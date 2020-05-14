Call for Artworks: “Germination” Exhibition

Call for Artworks: “Germination” Exhibition

Posted on
0

Deadline: 06 June 2020

From the organizer:

The art exhibition on plants and greenery named “Nảy Mầm” (Germination), attracted a lot of community’s participation and interest, the project would like to announce its return. With this re-export, Germination phase 2 hopes to receive more participation from painters, photographers, sculptors, paradigm artists, … The contributed works will be selected and displayed in the next exhibition show of Germination.

Detailed information about the works participating in Germination 2:

Theme: Still inspired by plants and greenery, besides the author can also approach the topic of children.

Form: Painting, photo, sculpture, …

Specification of composition:
+ Painting and photos: uniform size 30cm x 30cm
+ Sculpture/ paradigm: the longest length of the model is no more than 40cm

– Send the file or photo of the work to [email protected], in the e-mail, specify the author’s namethe title of the workmaterialthe content of the work description

Thank you for your interest in the project. Looking forward to the contributions of the artists!

Similar Articles

0

0

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply