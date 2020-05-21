Culture Connects – Free Online Course on Culture and Creativity

June 2020

From Hanoi Grapevine

Cultural and Creative Hubs Vietnam project offers online courses for arts managers, managers of cultural and creative hubs, and independent artists and creative practitioners. These courses have been developed by cultural experts and creative professionals with the aim to pass on useful knowledge and practical skills to Vietnam’s next generation of culture keepers.

Free online courses under Culture Connects will be launched on 07 June 2020 on Creative Hubs. Early registrants will receive a special gift for getting started early.

Culture Connects is an online learning portal and a series of public seminars focusing on culture and creativity under Cultural and Creative Hubs project co-funded by European Union and the British Council.

