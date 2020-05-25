Sun 07/06/2020, 02:30 pm – 05 pm

Goethe Institut Hanoi, 56-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc st., Ba Dinh, Hanoi and online at ZOOM app (link and instruction will be sent to you one day before event).

Vietnamese only.

From Heritage Space

You are cordially invited to Danachgedanken: Day-Afterthoughts – a talk & panel discussion with three intellectuals: architect Nguyen Yen Phi, author-writer Nguyen Qui Duc and social-researcher Nguyen Phuc Anh, moderated by Nguyen Anh Tuan. The event is also livestream via ZOOM and Facebook.

Free entrance. You need to register to confirm your attendance.

Danachgedanken is a series of thoughts about the utimately change in world’s order after COVID-19. A virus is showing us how globally networked and yet how fragile our public life is. What does the pandemic mean to and for each of us and for society as a whole?

Three intellectuals from three different backgrounds will share their thoughts with the audience, in order to help each person being able to find answer for the question of what lies in store for us afterwards.

Media partners: Hanoi Grapevine and Vietnam’s creative hub initiative – VICHI.

About speaker:

Phi Yen Nguyen holds a master’s in architecture degree from Harvard University, Graduate School of Design (GSD) and a bachelor’s degree (summa cum laude) from Berea College (USA). She is currently practicing architecture in Chi Minh City, Vietnam, as a lead designer. Nguyen has experiences working in both art and design practice and research from renown firms and institutions such as the Harvard Art Museums (Boston, MA); Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum (New York); Kengo Kuma and Associates (Tokyo, Japan); GUNDPartnership (Boston, MA); and the Archeological Exploration of Sardis Program (Sardis, Turkey). Her research interests lie in the preservation of architecture as cultural heritage and collective identity through both traditional and contemporary design lenses. She is the chair of the paper session “Architectural Preservation in Asia” at the Society of Architectural Historians’ 71st Annual Conference in St. Paul, MN in 2018.

Nguyễn Quí Đức is a Vietnamese American radio broadcaster, writer, editor and translator. He has been a radio producer and writer since 1979, working for the British Broadcasting Corporation in London and KALW-FM in San Francisco and as a commentator for National Public Radio. He was the host of Pacific Time, KQED-FM Public Radio’s national program on Asian and Asian American Affairs, from 2000 to 2006. His essays have been published in The Asian Wall Street Journal Weekly, The New York Times Magazine, The San Francisco Examiner, The San Jose Mercury News and other newspapers. Other essays, poems, and short stories have appeared in City Lights Review, Salamander, Zyzzyza, Manoa Journal, Van, Van Hoc, and Hop Luu, as well as in several anthologies such as Under Western Eyes, Watermark, and Veterans of War, Veterans of Peace. Nguyễn Quí Đức is the author of Where the Ashes Are: The Odyssey of a Vietnamese Family, and the translator of the novella Behind The Red Mist by Ho Anh Thai, (Curbstone Press, 1997). He was also co-editor, with John Balaban, of Vietnam: A Traveler’s Literary Companion (Whereabouts Press, 1995), and ‘Once Upon A Dream: The Vietnamese – American Experience’ (Andrews and McMeel, 1995). His translation of The Time Tree, Poems by Huu Thinh, (Curbstone Press, 2004), with George Evans, was a finalist for the 2004 Translation Prize by the Northern California Book Reviewers Association. He was awarded the Overseas Press Club’s Citation of Excellence for his reports from Viet Nam for NPR in 1989, and in 1994, he was artist-in-residence at the Villa Montalvo Estates for the Arts, where he wrote the play A Soldier Named Tony D., based on a short story by Lê Minh Khuê, and produced in 1995 by EXIT Theatre at Knuth Hall, San Francisco. In 2001, Nguyen was named One of 30 Most Notable Asian Americans by A-Media. His documentary on Chinese youths, Shanghai Nights, was part of PBSFrontline/World series that was awarded the 2004 Edward R. Murrow Award of Excellence in Television Documentary from the Overseas Press Club of America and the same year, he also received a fellowship for outstanding achievements from the Alexander Gerbode Foundation. In 2006, returned to Hanoi and received the Distinguished Service Award for his contributions to journalism from the Society of Professional Journalists.

Nguyen Phuc Anh has worked as a lecturer of Sino-Nom studies at the College of Social Sciences & Humanities, Vietnam National University-Hanoi since 2009. He graduated with a Bachelor’s in Sino-Nom studies in 2008 and is currently studying for a PhD in Sino-Nom studies at the Vietnamese Academy of Social Sciences, while also receiving the Asian Human Resources Fund for studying for another PhD in Social Anthropology at Tokyo Metropolitan University, Japan. From May 2010 to June 2014, he received The Asian Graduate Student Fellowship to improve academic writing skills, and to carry out a study of Vietnamese nationalism and politics of identity at the Asia Research Institute, National University of Singapore. His current research interests include ethnicity, nationalism, politics of identity, governmentality and neoliberalism in Vietnam.

Follow update on event's page