Discussion: Religion during the Three Kingdoms period and its influence on Vietnam

Sun 03 May 2020, 08 pm

Book Hunter

Speaker: Writer Hà Thủy Nguyên

From the organizer

If you have ever been interested in the Three Kingdoms period, you will probably notice the event that started the last chaotic period of the Han Dynasty: the rise of the “Yellow Turbans Peasant Uprising”. The “Yellow Turbans Peasant Uprising” was a way of calling for a religious movement to take place at that time. During this period, many religious organizations formed, operated, and laid the foundation for later Chinese Taoism.

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the event has been postponed since March. Although the Covid-19 epidemic has been controlled in Vietnam, it is still not at a safe level, so we decided to change the tea and discussion to appears in online platform.

In this discussion about the Three Kingdoms , we will together learn about these following topic:

– The formation of precursors of Chinese Taoism.

– Propagation of Taoism to Vietnam.

– The spread of Buddhism in the Three Kingdoms period

