Download Over 200 Art Books from The Guggenheim for Free

If you’re a lover of art books, we’ve got a helpful tip for you: The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum offers more the 200 exhibition catalogs that you can download from its archives for free!

The titles date back to 1936—over 20 years before the museum moved into its iconic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in 1959—and feature the biggest names in Modern and Contemporary Art: Vincent Van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, Vassily Kandinsky, Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele, Edvard Munch and more. Many of these volumes are associated with shows (both artist monographs and group exhibits) that are themselves considered major milestones in the development of 20th-century art history.

The archive is searchable by artist, year, medium and artistic style or movement. The materials can be downloaded in several formats, including Kindle and PDFs. You’ll need to register to get those, but the site also offers an option that lets you click on a tome and virtually flip through its pages without logging in. It comes equipped with a zoom function to assist you with reading texts and zeroing in on images of artworks so you can look at them in detail.

So along with virtual tours and various online courses provided by NYC museums, you can add reading to your list of digital content that you can browse through while you’re stuck at home during the current lockdown. You can find a link to the Guggenheim’s archive here.