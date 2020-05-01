Drawing contest “Blue World”

01 May – 30 June 2020

Tòhe

From the organizer

Autistic children in particular and children with disabilities in general in Vietnam need to receive more attention from the whole society. They need the same opportunities as every other child, to go to school, to be cared and to be treated equally.

Each child is a talent that maybe is hiding, waiting to be discovered, so the Project “Smart Care for Autistic Children”, referred to as A365 Program and Tohe social enterprise launched the drawing contest called “Blue World”, to creating a playground for autistic children and other children with birth defects in Vietnam.

The competition will be a place for kids to experience and tell their story through artistic language. And more than that, it is also an opportunity for the public to step into children’s pure world, to be able to better understand, care and share more with them.

️Participants

Vietnamese children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder or children with other birth defects, aged 3 to under 16 years (according to birth certificate)

️Time to get submissions: From 01 May 2020 to the end of 30 June 2020

️Contest Scale: All over the country.

Awards

Total number of awards: 15 awards.

CCIHP’s A365 program will award cash prizes, to winning participants, with the following values:

02 First prize, each prize worth: VND 2,000,000 in cash + gift packages of sponsors.️

03 Second prize, each prize worth: 1,000,000 VND cash + gift packages of sponsors.️

04 Third prize, each prize worth: 500,000 VND cash + gift package of sponsors.️

06 Consolation prizes, each worth VND 300,000 + gift packages of sponsors.

15 winners with their family members (parents/ guardians/ caregivers – 1 per family), will be fully covered by CCIHP’s A365 Program to attend the International Conference on Autism, expected to be held in the 1st Quarter of 2021, in Hanoi (including travel, accommodation) and awarded by the Organizing Committee at this Conference.

All contestants will receive the “Certificate of participation in the contest” of BTC.

Contest’s rules

– Submissions must be made by the participants themselves.

– Unlimited topics shown. Submissions can show any content about daily life, wishes, dreams, … of children.

– Submissions should be presented on a paper size of at least 210mm x 297mm (A4 size). Other large paper sizes are not restricted.

– Unlimited paint materials such as lead color, wax color, powder color, watercolor, acrylic color …

– Submissions can use collage method

– Each participant submits at least 01 painting, unlimited number of entries.

– Tohe social enterprise will establish 01 prestigious and qualified jury to evaluate the artworks. During the implementation process, Tohe will consult with the authorized staff of CCIHP’s A365 Program. The jury set up by Tohe will work in a spirit of openness, transparency and honesty.

– The evaluation of the submissions will be conducted for 3 age groups:

+ From 3 to under 6 years old

+ From 6 to under 12 years old

+ From 12 to under 16 years old

Criteria for evaluating paintings:

Submissions will be judged by the organizers based on the following four criteria:

– Innocence : Texts, images, interact naturally in paintings, interact with viewers naturally;

– Colors : Cheerful, clear colors, or daring, naughty, … impressive the viewer. Extraordinary and splendid kills in using and coordinate colors

– Brushstrokes : An interesting brushstrokes, which shows the characteristics of the participant, creating good visual effects;

– Layout : A clear, harmonious layout that may not follow common or groundbreaking principles.

The organizers have full authority to decide the result of the judging.

How to register

Submissions should be sent to the following address:

Tohe social enterprise.

8 Do Quang Street, Trung Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi.

Attn: Dang Hoang Yen- Phone: 0336363262

Author’s information in “Blue World” painting competition

(Attached on the back of the artwork)

Full name:

Date of birth:

Artwork’s name:

Residential address:

Full name and phone number of parent/ guardian/ caregiver:

General regulations:

– BTC will not be responsible for entries lost due to the fault of the sender or the transporter;

– Contest submissions (both winning and some unsuccessful) will be used by the Organizing Committee for communication purposes (including both traditional and social channels). In addition, these paintings will also be used for display in the exhibition area within the framework of the International Conference on Autism, organized by CCIHP in collaboration with government agencies, expected to be implemented in the first quarter of 2021, in Hanoi.

– All submitted paintings will be used by the Center for Creative Initiatives in Health and Population (CCIHP), stored and preserved in the warehouse. Works will not be returned to participants.

Invalid submissions:

– Using digital graphics by computers or similar devices;

– Draw by 2 people or more;

– Artworks that are reproduced or infringe copyright;

– – Lack of participant’s information according to the regulations of the organizers

For more information

Parents / caregivers / guardians, if you need more information about the contest, please contact to this fanpage: Tòhe Play

Or the officer in charge : Đặng Hoàng Yến- Tel: 0336363262

