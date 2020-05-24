Opening: 26 May 2020, 05 pm

Exhibition: 26 – 31 May 2020

Talkshow: 26 May 2020, 03 pm

Vietnam Fine Art Museum

66 Nguyễn Thái Học, Hà Nội

From the organizer

“Steel and Textile” is an exhibition of sculptor Le Thi Hien and artist Tran Thanh Thuc.

This is an exhibition of two quite famous female artists in Vietnamese contemporary art. The name of the exhibition is also a typical material category, the forte of two artists. With nearly 40 sculptures including 6 steel sculptures by Le Thi Hien and more than 30 Tran Thanh Thuc’s canvas paintings created an impromptu dialogue between two materials, two sentimental souls of two woman making art.

Art workshop (Vietnamese only)

26 May 2020, 03 pm

at exhibition room of Vietnam Fine Art Museum

Theme:The role of materials in contemporary art

from exhibition: Steel and Textile

Material has always played an important role in art practice. For contemporary art, materials are sometimes not only materials for artists to create works but they have played an important role, forming the voice of the work. Material helps artists think about art and helps them find the languages and styles for their creative self.