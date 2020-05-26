Private opening: Friday 29 May 2020, 04 pm – 08 pm

Exhibition: 30 May – 20 June 2020

QUA.

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 Tô Ngọc Vân, Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội.

From the organizer:

“I Feel At Home Among These Questions” is a collaborative show that unites the work of Saigon-based photographers Annie Dang and Ariel Cameron.

Trophic Gothic, Ariel Cameron

“Tropic Gothic was born in the quiet moments at dusk as I became acquainted with the thick air of an approaching monsoon season. First beginning along the banks of the Mekong Delta, the series soon found inspiration in the stories of Filipino writer Nick Joaquin, who coined the term Tropical Gothic in 1972. There is a certain feeling of a fullness in the tropics; ripe fruit, overgrown greens and empty moments as everyone retreats from the sun.”

Veil, Annie Dang

“The ongoing series explores connections through three generations of Vietnamese women. In the presence of language barriers, cultural dissonance, and unspoken traumas, the urgency to piece together my family’s history is marked by an apprehension and a state of being emotionally tongue-tied. I inquired as to why it feels vulnerable to step into such complexities in order to unearth and witness, let alone tell, these stories? Ultimately, it is a worthwhile discomfort in which I continues to wrap myself, trusting in the mutual desire for closeness to illuminate their path.:

Ariel Cameron is an artist, curator and photographer living and working between Saigon and Australia for the past 3 years. Since arriving in Vietnam she developed close ties with the local photographic community, participating in artist residencies, exhibitions and working with galleries in both Saigon and Hanoi. She continues to work between countries, promoting connections and exchanges between artists across the Asia-Pacific region.

Annie Dang is a Vietnamese American photographer whose work examines the facets of identity that flourish within spaces of intimacy, discomfort, and isolation. Since returning to her hometown of Saigon one year ago, she has continued to seek familial roots and community through collaborative projects. She enjoys late nights, summer fruits, and playing with insects.

