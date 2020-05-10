06 May – 30 June 2020

Deadline: 30/06/2020

UNICEF Vietnam

Ministry of Health Vietnam

From the organizer:

Dear friends,

The second “social distance” has ended, but we still should not be subjective, activities or social contacts should still be limited.

But if you do not go out much, what will you do?

Are you interested in participating in an interesting event that evokes imagination, creativity, humor and optimism to help you and your loved ones overcome this difficult time?

UNICEF Viet Nam and the Ministry of Health invite you to participate in a painting /sketching /illustration event with the theme “Kindness is Contagious” on Instagram and Facebook. This is an activity in the “Kindness is Contagious” media campaign to build solidarity, mutual love among young Vietnamese people during and after COVID-19.

In addition to TikTok, WHO and UNESCO, Vietnamese young artists such as singer Min, Ngot (music band), rapper Suboi, illustrator Tamypu, fashionista Chau Bui, actor Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc and Nha Nam Publishing House join together support this campaign.

Pests can spread, but kindness needs to spread faster!

May COVID -19 end soon and we learn to love each other more!

Please come and join with us!!!

There are two ways to participate:

I. Option 1:

You paint, or sketch about a small act of kindness, helping each other in and (possibly) after COVID-19 then sharing them on your Instagram and Facebook accounts with the hashtag #long_tot_de_lay and calling your friends to join with. Do not forget this hashtag!

The organizers (UNICEF and the Ministry of Health) will select works with this hashtag #long_tot_de_lay to post on the Instagram and Facebook pages of UNICEF and the Ministry of Health.

II. Option 2:

After sharing your paintings on Instagram and Facebook personally as Option 1, if you want your work to be selected by the organizers to be included in the publication “Sketch of kindness, COVID-19”, please send the picture here and fill out the information as required in this link.

Note:

• We do not limit the age of participation.

• Positive, happy, funny and optimistic paintings and sketches are recommended.

• Don’t draw negative pictures, criticize or disparaging of others, because we are sketching kindness!

• Do not paint in violation of Vietnamese government regulations!

• Paintings for unlimited participation in materials, in addition to pens, pencils, charcoal, colors, you can also use clay, twigs, flowers, natural colors …, paintings can be drawn on computers, phones , …

• You can refer to some examples of kindness in COVID-19 by artist Nguyen Duc Phuong (Phuong Giò) here.

• Using the hashtag #long_tot_de_lay means that you have agreed to let your artworks be used by the organizers to post on UNICEF’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

For those who want to participate in Option 2, in addition to the above notes, please read this section carefully:

• The painting participating in the “Kindness is Contagious” event must be your original, HAVE NEVER BEEN posted, published in any media products, such as books, magazines, newspapers …

• The paiting must be of sufficient quality to be posted, for example: it needs to be clear, the size of the painting file is from 2-10MB. Paintings that are too small, too dim, of low quality … will be considered invalid.

• The name of the drawing file must be set in the format: Picture name – Participant’s name /nickname.jpg (This part will be used when the organizers re-post it). For example: Let’s love each other – Duc Anh.jpg, No Discrimination – Minh Hang.png

• In all cases, the information you register at each test will be used as a basis for the organizers to contact you. The organizer will not solve any case of being unable to contact due to confusion and errors in the registration information.

• Paintings must be composed by you and owned by you.

• One person can submit multiple entries.

• The organizers are allowed to use the entries for non-commercial purposes, to promote the campaign.

Special gifts from UNICEF

Every week, the organizers will choose an excellent painting to give gifts. If there are more paintings, the organizers will give gifts more often, not just weekly.

We will give at least 08 gifts every week (for 2 months), each one includes:

01 postcard of “Kindness is Contagious” by Artist Nguyen Duc Phuong (Phuong Gio)

01 T-shirt from UNICEF

01 notebook from UNICEF

01 hat from UNICEF

01 voucher to buy books at Nha Nam bookstores nationwide, worth 500,000 VND

10 disinfectant hand sanitizers from the Ministry of Health

At the end of the contest, the organizers will select outstanding paintings to publish a book “Sketch of kindness, COVID-19”. Artworks published in the publication are still under your copyright.

If you have your artworks in this publication, you will receive books and gifts from the organizers including:

01 postcard of ‘Contagious Kindness” by Painter Nguyen Duc Phuong (Phuong Gio)

01 T-shirt from UNICEF

01 notebook from UNICEF

01 hat from UNICEF

01 umbrella from UNICEF

01 raincoat from UNICEF

10 disinfectant hand sanitizers from the Ministry of Health

And there will be many more special awards from the secret sponsor!

Deadline:

– From 06 May to the end of 30 June 2020

– Results of selected paintings for publication of “Sketch of kindness, COVID-19” will be published on 15 July 2020.

Use this free time of yours in a smart way to create interesting works and send them to the organizers!

Follow updates on event’s page.