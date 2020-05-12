Live-stream workshop: Travel in the Art World – Session 2.

Sat 16 May 2020, 10 am – 11 am

The event has received enough students registered

From the organizer:

Following the “Travel in the Art World” workshop series organized by VCCA and Hoa Tam Art Center, we’d love to invite the children to explore the art world of Vincent Van Gogh, the famous Dutch post-impressionist painter with his world famous works such as Starry Night, Sunflowers, Wheat Field …

Van Gogh paintings impressed by the vividness of the array of brilliantly contrasting colors, the powerful rhythmic movement of the lines. In this workshop, Ms. Din will introduce the unique style of the famous Dutch artist and guide the children to use colors and lines to create their own paintings.

About instructor

Din Sama (Nguyen Thi Tue Thu) holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Japan Wakou University and a master’s degree in graphics printing from Tokyo University of Arts. She is an independent artist and a painting teacher for many years at Hoa Tam Art Center with extensive experience working with children.

Free program for children aged 6 -11 years old.

