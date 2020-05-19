Home Event Listings Free Online Lecture Demo Webinar – Kuchipudi Dance – Session 05
Free Online Lecture Demo Webinar – Kuchipudi Dance – Session 05
Wed 20 May 2020, 11:00 am -11:40 am
Register link
From Swami Vivekananda Culture Center
We would like to invite you join the following cultural event with us:
Series: Introduction to Indian Classical Dance
Topic: Taala System – Calculations
Teacher: Ms. Kiranmai Bonala, Kuchipudi Dance teacher-cum-Performer
Time: 11AM – 11:40AM, Wednesday, 20 May 2020
Language: Vietnamese and English
Participant: Open to all ages and levels
Method: Online, using Zoom Cloud Meeting application
How to attend:
– In the morning on 20 May 2020, we will post online Meeting ID on SVCC FACEBOOK Page or send it to your email
– Send us your email or register online by yourself through our register link.