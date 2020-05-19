Wed 20 May 2020, 11:00 am -11:40 am

Register link

From Swami Vivekananda Culture Center

We would like to invite you join the following cultural event with us:

Free Online Lecture Demo Webinar – Kuchipudi Dance – Session 05

Series: Introduction to Indian Classical Dance

Topic: Taala System – Calculations

Teacher: Ms. Kiranmai Bonala, Kuchipudi Dance teacher-cum-Performer

Time: 11AM – 11:40AM, Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Language: Vietnamese and English

Participant: Open to all ages and levels

Method: Online, using Zoom Cloud Meeting application

How to attend:

– In the morning on 20 May 2020, we will post online Meeting ID on SVCC FACEBOOK Page or send it to your email

– Send us your email or register online by yourself through our register link.