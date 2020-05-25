Open Call: Monday Get-together

The deadline for the application:

By 25.6.2020 for events in July and August

By 25.7.2020 for events in September and October

By 25.8.2020 for events in November and December

From Goethe Institut

2020 is a year of big challenges for everyone, in particular for artists and cultural activist. However, new ideas have come up during the lock-down. Now it’s time to try them out. So, let’s turn the second part of this year into an opportunity for inspiration for everyone.

The Goethe-Institut will support new ideas and above all the cohesion of artists and art lovers, also during these hard times.

The Goethe-Institut is inviting creative minds from Hanoi to propose concerts, performances, discourses.

The Goethe-Institut offers: courtyard or hall of the Goethe-Institut on a Monday, support with technical preparation and advertising for the event, a budget of 23 Mio. VND.

Please submit your ideas. Send an email with details about content and format of your event, biography of your collaborators/ artists / experts, the list technical requirements, program duration to [email protected]

The Goethe-Institut is the Federal Republic of Germany’s cultural institute, active worldwide. We promote the study of German abroad and encourage international cultural exchange