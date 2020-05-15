Open Call Vibrant Minds

13 May – 01 June 2020

From the organizer:

Digital storytelling and mobile reporting using Instagram

Young journalists, activists, engaged students and fresh university graduates from Southeast Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand are invited to submit their applications for workshops mainly via video conferencing and production support. The theme of the workshops is contemporary social media journalism with a focus on underrepresented perspectives and discourses.

Workshop participants will benefit from the following services and expectations:

– Opportunity to establish partnerships with colleagues from Southeast Asian countries

– Share experience and gain new knowledge in the field of social media

– Professional analysis of social media journalism and target groups

– Participation in a design sprint

– Learning advanced online tools

– Support in creating and developing “story containers” for social media

– Toolkit for professional community building

Program

29 June 2020 – 03 July 2020: Preparatory online workshops

23 – 24 July 2020: Topic planning

From Aug 2020 on: We expect the selected participants to work in two-person teams to provide content on the selected platform (e.g. an Instagram channel) to a self-selected but coordinated topic every month until December (5 times in total).

07 Aug 2020: Brief check of the planned release and assistance for story production

08 Aug 2020: Launch on the new Instagram account (name to be confirmed)

08 Jan 2021: Final project result, perspectives

During this production period, we expect the team members to exhibit strong commitment and a high degree of self-organization.

How do I apply

This call for participation is open to interested individuals. The following materials must be submitted by 12 a.m. on 1 June 2020 (Hanoi time):

– A three to five minute video (portrait format) on the following topic: “What does Family mean to you?”. Maximum size 1 GB.

– A short one-page curriculum vitae.

– A letter of motivation (maximum 200 words)

Both documents must be submitted together in one PDF file and must not exceed 2 MB.

Participants will be selected on the basis of the following criteria:

– Creative approach to the subject

– Technical implementation

– Experience in social media

– Proficiency in English at a level that would enable participation in the workshops and production process

Our team:

The course lecturers and consultants are a team of leading practitioners in Germany led by Verena Lammert. Lammert is the initiator and producer of the Instagram channel “Mädelsabende” and was awarded the Grimme Online Award, the most important prize for quality media in Germany.

Follow updates here