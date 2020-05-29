Fri 12 June 2020, 08 pm

L’Espace

24-26 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

Register link for free entrance

From the organizer:

The horizon belongs to all of us, yet it is singularly private…

A horizon – red dust, ethereal – shapeless, limitless – without frontiers – undefined, far away – immediate..

Journeys don’t always start with an initial footstep as we often think, but rather are inspired by a contemplation of a horizon, all horizons – one an inner horizon laden both with romance and ugliness, viciousness and love… The other a horizon which can be seen, at

once empty and crammed, transporting us toward an adventure along with scattering grains of dust, red and rocky…

Come to Red Dust Horizons to join in the adventures of five young experimental musicians on a journey inward – shimmering stars, each shouldering an immense horizon of their own.

The concert took place continuously for 1 hour and 10 minutes, without recess at the hands of the interdisciplinary composer, experimental music improviser, who was also the course instructor, Tran Kim Ngoc.

Sincere thanks to Erato School of Music & Performing Arts for supporting the venue of the course, special thanks to L’éspace – The French Institute Vietnam for supporting the concert venue and TIM ART Studio for supporting the recording space for the music clips.

Co-producing “The Horizons Of Red Dust” CD Album: Ếch Ếch Recording Studio

Media and Communication partners: Fly On Dust Media House, Cổ Động Page, Hanoi Grapevine

Program:

1. Dạ Nhiên composed for soundtape and monochord by Nguyễn Thuỳ Linh

2. One Shadow/One Shape, composed for electro-acoustic music and daily objects by Hà Thuý Hằng

3. Mommy composed for soundtape and violin byTuấn Nị

4. In Search Of Lost Sound, composed for soundtape and Vietnamese zither by Hoài Anh

5. Back and Forth, composed for electro-acoustic music and experimental films by Nguyễn Quốc Hoàng Anh

6. Group Improvisation: Duy Rùa/bamboo flute, Bông Hoa/objects, Nguyễn Thuỳ Linh/monochord, Hà Thuý Hằng/objects, Tuấn Nị/violin, Hoài Anh/Vietnamese zither, Nguyễn Quốc Hoàng Anh/electronics and objects.

For all questions and inquiries, please contact:

Hà Cúc (Public communication)

Tel: 0346434423

Email: [email protected]

Follow updates on event’s page.