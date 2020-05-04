Theater: Theatertreffen Virtuell

01 – 09 May 2020

Goethe Institut

From Goethe Institut

Special edition from 1 to 9 May 2020

For the first time, the Theatertreffen will be hosted online. We will present six productions from our selection of 10 as on-demand recordings for a period of 24 hours each. Live talks with artists involved in the production and the audience give an opportunity to exchange thoughts and ideas. These screenings will be complemented by the TT Context-programme “UnBoxing Stages – Digital Practice in the Theatre”.

Saturday, 02 May 2020, 01:00 am

Hamlet

By William Shakespeare

with extracts from “Die Hamletmaschine” by Heiner Müller

Translation by Angela Schanelec and Jürgen Gosch

Script by Jeroen Versteele

Schauspielhaus Bochum

3sat recording “Starke Stücke”, 124 min, in German

Link

King Hamlet is dead, murdered by his brother Claudius who has taken over the throne. Young Hamlet decides to search for explanations and a morally consistent strategy. In Johan Simons’ reduced production of Shakespeare’s classic play, Sandra Hüller is a radically honest Hamlet. On an almost empty stage, steeped in a harsh white light, she sets out to penetrate a thick web of lies, manipulation and power-struggles. At her side: Gina Haller as a realist, laid-back Ophelia in personal union with Horatio.

Sunday, 03 May 2020, 01:00 am

Anatomie eines Suizids (Anatomy of a Suicide)

By Alice Birch

Director Katie Mitchell

German Premiere 17 October 2019

Deutsches SchauSpielHaus Hamburg

Recording of the dress rehearsal, 104 min, in German

Link

What can you do when depression rules your life? Clara, the mother, is the first who cannot escape desperation and takes her own life. Her daughter Anna first turns to drugs and then commits suicide, too. Will Anna’s daughter Bonnie manage to break through this familial destiny? Katie Mitchell has staged Alice Birch’s intricately constructed play as a sombre, precise parallel montage in which the three women’s journeys through life are artfully correlated. A show about failure and success.

Monday, 04 May 2020, 01:00 am

Die Kränkungen der Menschheit

A production by Anta Helena Recke with the Münchner Kammerspiele in co-production with HAU Hebbel am Ufer (Berlin), Kampnagel (Hamburg) and Künstlerhaus Mousonturm (Frankfurt)

65 min, in German

Link

World Premiere 26 September 2019 (Munich)

How often do we think about the mechanisms of our perception, about what the way that we look at and interpret things may say about our own viewing habits and imprints? In this almost contemplative production, Anta Helena Recke creates three staged experimental set-ups that are open to interpretation and where images, sounds and movements play the starring role. Among other issues, the show deals with a reflection on our own gaze and the notions that constitute humanity. And, not least, with rethinking the theatre as the art of looking.

