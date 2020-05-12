Traditional Shaping Art Course: Dough Animals
16, 23, 30 May 2020 and 06 June 2020, 03 pm – 05 pm
The Painter’s Studio
2nd floor, 60 Nguyễn Trường Tộ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội
From the organizer:
The Painter’s Studio is pleased to present a new art program based on the traditional shaping art: Dough Animals. Dough ANimals, also known as Tò He, is a type of toy that has existed since ancient times, going into the subconscious of many generations of children as well as adults. This class is a combination of traditional shaping techniques and modern art teaching methods that will help students understand the folk aesthetic and traditional techniques of Dough Animals. The class will be taught by artisan/ artist Dang Van Hau from the traditional craft village of Xuan La, Phu Xuyen.
Tuition: 1,500,000 – included necessary tools for the course.
Opening: Sat 16 May 2020
Time: 15: 00-17: 00
Duration 4 sessions.
School schedule: 16, 23, 30 May and 06 June 2020
Level: basically, you don’t need a foundation to attend these workshops.
Ages: from 12 years old
Number of students: 12 students
Course content:
We will learn about the formation history of the traditional shaping art Dough Animals. Students will be taught how to cook and prepare dough using ancient techniques. The next step is to practice the technique of creating fragments/ parts, basic details and practicing more sophisticated shapes such as flowers and animals.
To confirm your seat, please complete the registration form and transfer to:
DO BAC VU
Account number: 0011004256532
Vietcombank, Hà Nội’s branch
Subject content: Name – CGB
