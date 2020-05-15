Video “From Home to the World”

Thông tin từ ban tổ chức

On 24 Apr 2020, an live-stream concert at the artist’s house “From home to the world”, performed by Hanoi New Music, in cooperation with the Goethe-Institut Hanoi took place extremely successful. Hanoi Contemporary Music Group (HNME) performs contemporary and classical music from Vietnam.

We’d love to send you the video of the show in case you missed it.

Program

1. “Longing for the home country” -Sentimental piece about the homelöand Vietnam.

+ Composer: Hoang Cuong

+ Violin: Pham Truong Son and Piano: Pham Quynh Trang

2. “Five elements” – The piece is about philosophy of five elements that have formed the world (Wood, fire, soil, metal and water).

+ Composer: Vu Nhat Tan

+ Soprano: Tran Thu Thuy and Violin: Pham Quynh Trang

3. “My beloved southern homeland” – Patriotic Song. Expressing composer’s love toward his homeland in the south during the war.

+ Composer: Huy Du

+ Violin: Pham Truong Son and Piano: Pham Quynh Trang

About the artist

1. Pham Truong Son, founder and executive director of Hanoi New Music Ensemble. Violin teacher at the Vietnam National Academy of Music.

2. Pham Quynh Trang, pianist of Hanoi New music ensemble and teacher at Vietnam National Academy of Music. Leading pianist for contemporary music in Vietnam.

3. Tran Thu Thuy, soprano, member of Hanoi new music ensemble.