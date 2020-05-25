Home Event Listings Webinar Lecture Series on Buddhism
Tues 26 May2020, 10:30 am onwards (Vietnamese time, GMT+7) which means 9:00 am (Indian time, GMT+5.30)
Zoom Meeting
From the organizer
Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) Hanoi, on the occasion of Vesak – Buddha Purnima hosts a Webinar Lecture Series on Buddhism by various scholars on Buddhism.
SVCC Hanoi is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting for Lecture 3
Topic: Metta – Philosophy and Practice of Loving Kindness
Speaker: Ven. Ananda Bhante
Meeting ID: 759 2518 8745
Password: 3frDWu
Follow updates on event’s page.