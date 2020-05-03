Worldwide Musical Solidarity Project / Covid-19

From the organizer

Many opera houses, theatres and cultural institutions are sadly locked down until further notice. We artists and our audiences will be out of our home – the theatre – for a long time. Therefore, in order to support each other, connect and share our solidarity, we created the Musical Solidarity Project: A virtual performance of Verdi’s “Va pensiero” from Nabucco. One of the most symbolic musical pieces of hope. Each one of us makes a video, and once we have enough videos we will put them all together in a great musical video collage.

Singers, instrumentalists, conductors, world class soloists, orchestra players, music students and even passionate amateurs, stand all together in front of the global COVID-19 crisis.

In such challenging times it will be very strengthening for us, for our audiences, and for many other people in the world, to see that we are able to give an exceptional example of unity and hope, by breaking all the geographical, institutional and status boundaries, and by creating a unique and diverse group of people that believes in generosity and solidarity.

Here is why we are so excited about what we are doing:

1. Uniqueness. We are creating a unique global ensemble. We are connecting musicians from all over the world that would probably never have a chance to play together without this initiative.

2. Diversity and Unity. On our team you can find top soloists, professional orchestra players, choir singers, music students, musical theatre performers and even passionate amateurs. We believe that in times of global crisis we should all stand together, like Beethoven 9th Symphony suggests.

If the challenge is global – our response should be global too.

3. No profit. We do not pay anyone and we are not getting paid – from the top stars to the video editors. We all do this because we believe in delivering a message of unity, hope and solidarity.

