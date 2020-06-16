Aftermath Seminar: Demon of the Abandoned Forest

Aftermath Seminar: Demon of the Abandoned Forest

IF Hanoi

Sat 27 June 2020, 09 am – 11 am
L’Espace
24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

From L’Espace:

Preliminary introduction to the 7-episode Aftermath Saga project, with the first episode being Aftermath: Demon of the Abandoned Forest. Share about the process of composing, producing and long-term expectations for works as well as science fiction lines in Vietnam.

Conference language: Vietnamese
Admission is free

Speakers:
Nam Thanh author
Nguyễn Thành Phong illustrator
Nguyễn Khánh Dương, Founder Comicola

Follow updates on event’s page.

