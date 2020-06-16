Home Event Listings Aftermath Seminar: Demon of the Abandoned Forest
Aftermath Seminar: Demon of the Abandoned Forest
Sat 27 June 2020, 09 am – 11 am
L’Espace
24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội
From L’Espace:
Preliminary introduction to the 7-episode Aftermath Saga project, with the first episode being Aftermath: Demon of the Abandoned Forest. Share about the process of composing, producing and long-term expectations for works as well as science fiction lines in Vietnam.
Conference language: Vietnamese
Admission is free
Speakers:
Nam Thanh author
Nguyễn Thành Phong illustrator
Nguyễn Khánh Dương, Founder Comicola
Follow updates on event’s page.
|L’Espace 24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội Tel: (84-24) 39 36 21 64 [email protected] www.ifv.vn