Sat 13 June 2020, 07:30 pm

AGOhub

12 Hòa Mã, Phạm Đình Hổ, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

When a pandemic has gone through the most stressful time and left many changes in our society. Perhaps it is time for us to reflect on the effects of this event on each of us.

Has the virus changed life or has it just lifted the curtain of truth, showing us the nature of life? What does this pandemic mean for each of us, and society?

AGOhub and Goethe Institute cordially invite you to the talk – discussion: “Danachgedanken – Future Thoughts”.

Accompanied by guests: Artist Nguyen The Son, Architect Nguyen Huy Khanh and Architect Torsten Illgen with the guidance of architect Nguyen Tuan Anh – Director of AGOHub. Guests with different perspectives from different industries and perspectives in our society will have a discussion for post-Covid questions, thus helping us to have a more diverse view of this crisis.

Speaker information:

Artist Nguyen The Son: graduated from Hanoi Art University, Fine Arts University, Vietnam Fine Arts University, majored in Fine Art Photography at China Central Academy of Fine Arts. Currently a lecturer at Vietnam Fine Arts School. He is the author and curator of many famous art projects such as Phuc Tan Public Art Project. Phung Hung Art Project, the project: “The West transforms”.

His public art projects during isolation were much disrupted. Hope through the program we will see a new perspective from him.

Architect Nguyen Huy Khanh: master – Architect studied at the Department of Planning Architecture, University of Civil Engineering. He has experience working on major architectural projects of Vietnam. Currently, he is working at Vietnam Construction Consultancy Corporation_CTCP, Ministry of Construction in charge of design, project director. With the Construction industry – an industry affected by sensory perception from the pandemic, he will show us the impact of the pandemic on this industry from the perspective of a project manager.

Architect Torsten Illgen: studied Architecture at Bauhaus-University Weimar and Università IUAV di Venezia. He is a German Architect and currently is the Executive Chairman of Inros Lackner Vietnam LLC. From the perspective of a person who lives and works in many different cultures, we hope we will have new stories of influence, lessons as well as another world that we can draw from this pandemic.

The program is free of charge

The event was streamed live simultaneously at AGOhub Fanpage

