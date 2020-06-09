Opening: 10 June 2020, 05 pm

Exhibition: 10 June – 24 June 2020

1st floor, Museum house, Vietnamese Fine Art University

42 Yết Kiêu, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Fine Art Students Exhibition 2020 is an annual event organized by Vietnam Fine Arts University and Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Executive Committee, to create conditions for students to display and introduce their works.

The exhibition brings more than 70 works of various types and materials such as oil paint, lacquer, wood carvings, graphic design products, sculptures … all in a space together.

The works show diversity in the visual language with many new ideas, expressing the spirit of creativity, youthfulness, as well as showing students’s interest in the issues of society and the country.

