Exhibition: New Day Returns Hanoi Studio Gallery A group exhibition marks the reopening of Hanoi Studio Gallery

I Feel at Home Among These Questions QUA. A collaborative show that unites the work of Saigon-based photographers Annie Dang and Ariel Cameron

Drawing contest "Blue World" Online event A competition for kids to experience and tell their story through artistic language

Exhibition: An Unseen World First Floor Gallery, Art and Coffee A new series of artwork from artist David Evans

“Breathing TUBE” - A Dialogue between Architecture and Contemporary Art VUUV Building An occasion for the artists to examine different possibilities of practicing visual arts

Exhibition: Ruc Ra Ruc Dich 11 venues of Toong Co-working Space in Hanoi and Saigon More than 70 artworks grouped into 3 modules entitled Cracked – Rife – Sow

Exhibition: Image and Distance Vincom Center for Contemporary Art The exhibition shows the 16 greatest artworks of two Austrian painters