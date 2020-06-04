Free painting lesson with Spanish teacher

05 June 2020, 07 pm

GEC Spanish Institute

No. 9N5, 40 Xuân La, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Let’s welcome summer 2020 together with GEC, by a series of interesting and useful events and activities!

Opening of the Summer 2020 program will be the Painting and Discovery Spanish Art Class with teacher Pablo Olivares Peña.

With 5 years of teaching experience in Vietnam for adults and children and with his expertise in both painting and pedagogy, Mr. Pablo will bring to the in coming lesson a wealth of knowledge mutually rewarding and interesting.

In this lesson, not only teach basic drawing techniques, Mr. Pablo will introduce you to famous painters and Spanish painting industry. Since then, better understand Spain, about the beauty of culture, and the thickness of the art treasures of this place.

