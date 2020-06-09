Sun 21 June 2020

L’Espace Lounge, 04 pm – 07 pm

Your piano – Your Performance

L’Espace Hall, 05:30 pm

Movie: French Waves

L’Espace Hall and Lounge, 07 pm – 10:30 pm

Music performance: Ngọt, The Children, H.U.B, Vũ Thanh Vân & Mạc and the Odd Stones

24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Speaking about June 21 is speaking about Music Festival!

The 2020 Music Festival at the French Institute in Hanoi – L’Espace is a series of performances by famous young music groups in Vietnam. The audience attending the Music Festival will be free to show their talents on the piano in L’Espace’s exhibition hall space. A lot of interesting surprises await you during the festival and especially the music program will definitely not disappoint you.

Free entry, limited seats

Follow updates on events page.