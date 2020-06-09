Đêm khai mạc: 18:00 – 22:00, 03/07/2020

Mở cửa tham quan: 9:00 – 17:00, 04/07/2020 -08/08/2020 (trừ Chủ Nhật và thứ Hai)

Noirfoto

199Bis, Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, District 2, HCM

From the organizer:

Some might say 2020 is “cancelled”, but with an optimistic spirit nurtured in a space always filled with flowers and greens, we say it’s a year for opportunity: Noirfoto eagerly presents to you “Noirfoto Group Show: A Photographic Assembly” – with many NEW things, more than ever!

In this exhibition, we feature the latest works of: Danny Bach (Bach Nam Hai) – the leading giclée printer in Vietnam – with the series “Goodman’s Treasure”; Pham Tuan Ngoc with “Chloris” using lumen print technique, the first time in Vietnam; Tran Le Quynh Anh experiments different kinds of chemicals with the chemigram technique, also completely new in the country, in her “Muted” series; last but not least, Tom Hricko – a well-established photographer and educator – brings in ‘80/20’ to celebrate his 40 years of experiences working in the US and Vietnam.

The first edition of “Noirfoto Group Show: A Photographic Assembly” also introduces a completely new photography programme with many new activities and other surprises compared to the 3×4 before.

After our “legendary” long holiday, Noirfoto is happy to come back with a more beautiful space promising many new, exciting, and professional events. In particular, partnering with VG-Lab, we design a programme that assembles not only new photographers but also established photographers without any limitations of background, age, subject, medium… to join in group exhibitions that last for a longer show period, with more activities to display the photographers and their works, more sales channels… The new photographers have a chance to not only receive unlimited mentorship but also to exchange knowledge and learn directly from experienced photographers.

And, naturally, the audience will have many chances to relish many rich and exquisite visual feasts, more than ever!

About the artists

Tom Hricko is an American fine art photographer and photography educator who has lived in Vietnam since 1994. His work is in many US private and corporate collections including Lincoln Financial Group, Phoenix Mutual and People’s Bank. He has taught advanced black & white photography and master printing at the State University of New York’s art school in Purchase, NY. a Photographer’s Fellowship from The Connecticut Commission on the Arts, worked with Lexington Labs in New York City. His work is represented in the USA by Mona Berman Fine Arts, Connecticut.

Tran Le Quynh Anh is an artist practicing in different mediums including photography, printmaking, and drawing. Graduated from International School of Art and Creativity in New Zealand, she has exhibited at Odlin gallery and Inspired Art gallery in Wellington, New Zealand, and her works were featured in the premier issue of a local magazine, Sisterhoods, in December 2019.

Bach Nam Hai (Danny Bach) is a photographer and a Giclée printing specialist, the founder of VG-Lab for fine art printing. He graduated from RMIT University, Melbourne, with a diploma in Photo Imaging. His clients are magazines, incorporations, institutions such as Forbes Vietnam, Doanh nhân Sài Gòn, Vingroup, KOMPA, ASA Lighting Studio, LK Technology… Nam Hai joined the 3×4 programme and later Noirfoto Group Show as a mentor in 2020.

Pham Tuan Ngoc is a photography artist, an analogue printing specialist, the founder of Noirfoto Darkroom–Gallery–Studio. Besides studying and perfecting printing techniques, he organises and speaks for many talks, workshops, classes from basic to advanced in photography and analogue printing in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh city. He is the co-founder of 3×4 programme and Noirfoto Group Show.

Follow updates on event’s page.