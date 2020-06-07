Open Call – Artist Residency Programme 2020

Deadline: 4 July 2020

Manzi Art Space

From the organizer:

Manzi Art Space invite Vietnamese artists working in all disciplines: visual art, moving images, documentary, music/sound, performing art, dance, writing, mixed media… to apply for our Artist Residency Programme 2020.

The residency this year offers 02 slots for two Vietnamese artists, each will conclude with an Open Studio or a workshop/ performance and a talk for local public and the art community of Hanoi.

We hope the programme will help support and promote artists across multiple disciplines; build sustainable artist networks in Vietnam.

Eligibility:

– Vietnamese artists working in all disciplines (performance, installation, painting, sculpture, photography, digital image, video art, moving image, documentary, sound art, theatre, writing..) and across media are eligible for the residency programme;

– Artists who are keen on practicing interdisciplinary art projects

– Artists who take on various subjects or themes of history and geo-politics within Vietnam and the region.

Manzi’s offer for each artist in residence:

– A budget of up to 20,000,000 VND for materials and production cost;

– Living expense and accommodation: Manzi will provide a small flat including a studio and an amount of 4,000,000 VND for living expense;

– One return domestic flight, train or bus ticket for artists based outside Hanoi; a motorbike during the residency period;

– Technical support (limited), organizational and communications supports for open studio/workshops, talks…

– One of Manzi’s spaces for the open studio/workshops/events

Responsibilities of the successful applicants:

– To commit his/her stay in Hanoi during the programme

– To work independently and effectively during the programme and to share information, update Manzi’s team of the working process

– To show either a new body of work created during the residency or work in progress at the Open Studio event. No support will be provided to projects/work already undertaken or complemented prior to the residency.

– To conduct a public talk or workshop for local audience/local art community during the residency.

Residency Schedule:

– SLOT 1: from end of July to end of Aug with an Open Studio event at the end of the residency.

– SLOT 2: from beginning of Sep to the end of Sep with an Open Studio event at the end of the residency.

Application Package:

– A description of the proposed idea/plan (incl. budget estimation) which will be realized during the residency period (no more than 2 A4 pages). Sketches, images or video demonstrations of proposed work(s) should be included.

– An up-to-date CV (PDF format) and a PDF portfolio that includes at least 10 images of work including title, medium, year and description

Application process:

– Please send your application package to [email protected] by 4 July 2020 with with subject line: ‘Artist Residency Programme 2020‘

– Please use online file-sharing platforms such as Google Drive, Dropbox or WeTransfer to upload big size video/images and send us the link.

Please note that:

– Proposals will not be returned to artists;

– Successful applicants will be contacted via email or phone in the 2nd week of July;

– Selection result will be announced publicly by July 2020 on our FB page and website;

– Please contact us at [email protected] or message us on our FB page if you need any further information.

Manzi Art Space:

Founded in December 2012, Manzi Art Space is an independent contemporary art center, which challenges traditional perception and boundaries of art forms. Our mission is to promote contemporary arts and build new audiences for the art and we do so through a wide range of visual art exhibitions, film screenings, talks, music concerts and workshops, literature events and art in public projects.

In 2020, thanks to the Goethe Institut, Manzi open our 2nd space which is just a one-minute walk from the current one. This new space consists of a multi-functional exhibition room and a residency studio for artists.

The art residency programme is made possible with the valuable support from the Goethe-Institut.

Communications partner: Hanoi Grapevine

