Screening of Animated Shorts

Tues 09 June 2020, 08 pm – 09:30 pm

Manzi

14 Phan Huy Ích, Hà Nội

Manzi Art Space is pleased to present a series of animated short films set in Vietnam by French filmmakers Stéphanie Lansaque và François Leroy.

Free admission

Inspired by urban life of today Vietnam, the series includes Red River (2012), a social chronicle of Hanoi; Cold Coffee (2015), an intimate and nerve racking movie on Saigon dark side and Exquisite Corpse (2018), a visual, acoustic and odorous ballad through the wandering of a one-eyed dog in Hanoi’s alleys.

All films are in Vietnamese with English subtitle. The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with the artists.

*This event is part of Manzi Art Programme supported by the Goethe Institut

Communications partner: Hanoi Grapevine

Follow updates on event’s page.