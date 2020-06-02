SLAN – Glamorous Melody: Send Wind to The Cloud.
Fri 05 June 2020, 08 pm 10 pm
Cà phê thứ Bảy Hà Nội
45-47 Trần Xuân Soạn, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội
From the organizer:
Chamber Music Salon- Glamorous Melody
Theme: Send wind to the cloud
Artist: Đào Tố Loan (Soprano), Hương Diệp (Soprano), Thảo Ly (Soprano), Mai Hoa (Celist), Thương Hà (Pianist), Hải Như (Pianist)
Moderator: Musician Cát Vận
Program
Instrumental: Bach-Gounod, Schumann, Piazzola
Cellist: Mai Hoa
(12 years at Gnessin Music Academy – Moscow, Russian Federation.)
Bach – Gounod / Ave Maria
Schumann / Traumerei (Dreaming)
Piazzola / Oblivion
Piano : Thương Hà
Vietnamese music memories (100 selected Vietnamese songs) and Classical music
*Đào Tố Loan (Soprano)
Phạm Duy / Gánh lúa
Đoàn Chuẩn / Gửi gió cho mây ngàn bay
Puccini / Chi il bel sogno di Doretta
Ennio Moricone / Nella fantasia
*Thảo Ly (Soprano)
Doãn Mẫn / Hương cố nhân
Nguyễn Xuân Khoát – Đoàn Phú Tứ / Màu thời gian:
Caccini / Ave Maria –
C. Gounod / Je Veux Vivre (romeo et julliette)
*Hương Diệp (Soprano)
Hoàng Giác / Lỡ cung đàn
Ngọc Bich / Trở về bến mơ
Puccini / Donde lieta usci (Opera : La boheme )
Puccini / Quando menvo (Opera: La boheme)
Piano accompaniment: Hai Nhu
*The program does not sell tickets. Please join in and pay for the drinks according to the menu of the cafe and contribute to the Program-Building Fund of artists at least VND 50,000.
