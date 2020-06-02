SLAN – Glamorous Melody: Send Wind to The Cloud.

Fri 05 June 2020, 08 pm 10 pm

Cà phê thứ Bảy Hà Nội

45-47 Trần Xuân Soạn, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Chamber Music Salon- Glamorous Melody

Theme: Send wind to the cloud

Artist: Đào Tố Loan (Soprano), Hương Diệp (Soprano), Thảo Ly (Soprano), Mai Hoa (Celist), Thương Hà (Pianist), Hải Như (Pianist)

Moderator: Musician Cát Vận

Program

Instrumental: Bach-Gounod, Schumann, Piazzola

Cellist: Mai Hoa

(12 years at Gnessin Music Academy – Moscow, Russian Federation.)

Bach – Gounod / Ave Maria

Schumann / Traumerei (Dreaming)

Piazzola / Oblivion

Piano : Thương Hà

Vietnamese music memories (100 selected Vietnamese songs) and Classical music

*Đào Tố Loan (Soprano)

Phạm Duy / Gánh lúa

Đoàn Chuẩn / Gửi gió cho mây ngàn bay

Puccini / Chi il bel sogno di Doretta

Ennio Moricone / Nella fantasia

*Thảo Ly (Soprano)

Doãn Mẫn / Hương cố nhân

Nguyễn Xuân Khoát – Đoàn Phú Tứ / Màu thời gian:

Caccini / Ave Maria –

C. Gounod / Je Veux Vivre (romeo et julliette)

*Hương Diệp (Soprano)

Hoàng Giác / Lỡ cung đàn

Ngọc Bich / Trở về bến mơ

Puccini / Donde lieta usci (Opera : La boheme )

Puccini / Quando menvo (Opera: La boheme)

Piano accompaniment: Hai Nhu

*The program does not sell tickets. Please join in and pay for the drinks according to the menu of the cafe and contribute to the Program-Building Fund of artists at least VND 50,000.

