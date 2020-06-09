The Isolation Exibition

Opening: 07 July 2020, 06 pm

Exhibition: 08 July – 12 July 2020

W Square

97 Trích Sài, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Showcasing a collection of multi-media created during the time of quarantine. As well as the inaugural launch of Hanoi Switch. The Isolation Exhibition is a way to connect and reconnect through self-expression created out of inner peace, frustration, inspiration, and necessity.

The exhibition is a collaboration with Tedd, The Imaginarium Factory and W Square. Expect to view works that include but not limited to: visual, audio, design, literature, movement and gastronomy.

Follow updates on event’s page.