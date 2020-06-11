Display of the original manuscript of “Chang is Wild – Bear”

Opening and Talkshow: Sat 13 June 2020, 02 pm

Exhibition: 13 June – 13 Aug 2020

Gà Phê

No.20, Alley 7 Thái Hà, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

From Hanoi Grapevine:

Gà Phê and Hanoi Grapevine invite you to participate in the opening of the exhibition of the original manuscript of the comic “Wild Chang – Bear” and a small talk show with artist Jeet Zdung about the manufacture process of this work. The talk show will takes place in Vietnamese.

“Chang is Wild – Bear” – a beautiful comic book about friendship and nature – is the first episode in the series “Chang is Wild” on the theme of nature conservation by wildlife conservation Trang Nguyen and comic artist Jeet Zdung. The story is about the adventure of Chang – animal conservationist and her little bear Sorya back to the wild. The book has been published by Kim Dong Publishing House since March 2020 in the whole country and has attracted significant attention from readers. The first three thousand copies were sold out within the first week of publication. Author Trang Nguyen will uses all profits from selling books for wildlife nature and animal conservation projects in Vietnam.

The original manuscript of “Chang is Wild – Bear” contains more than 40 pages of sketches and watercolor paintings created by artist Jeet Dzung over the past 2 years. There are many paintings drawn on a small corner on the third floor of Ga Phe.

You can find details about the book here.

Note: Please do not bring environmentally unfriendly products when attending the event (e.g. plastic bags, bottled water, plastic straws and disposable products, etc.)

Follow updates on event’s page.