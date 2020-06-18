War Within, War Without

20:00 – 22:00, Thứ bảy 20/06/2020

tadioto: art, bar, events

24B Tong Dan Street, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Author Andrew was an editor and writer for Pacific News Service in San , and in 1993 won the Outstanding Young Journalist Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. He then became a founder and editor of New America Media, chronicling the lives of immigrants and people of color in America. Lam received the PEN/Beyond Margins Award in 2006 for Perfume Dreams: Reflections on the Vietnamese Diaspora. His second book, East Eats West: Writing in Two Hemispheres is a meditation on East-West relations, and how Asian immigration changed the West. It was named Top Ten Indies by Shelf Unbound Magazine in 2010. He was a regular contributor to National Public Radio’s All Things Considered. Birds of Paradise Lost, his third book, is a collection of short stories about Vietnamese newcomers struggling to remake their lives in the San Francisco Bay after a long, painful exodus from Vietnam. Lam was a contributor to National Public Radio’s All Things Considered and writes a blog on Huffington Post. He was a John S. Knight Journalism Fellow at Stanford University 2001-2002. He recently returned to live in Saigon.

Limited seats, please message us or call 024 66809124 for tickets (200.000 VND, incl a drink & snack)

Follow updates on event’s page.