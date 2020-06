Tọa đàm: Tìm mình trong thế giới hậu tuổi thơ L’Espace Exhibition about the life in physical and mental way of several young people from the age of 18 to 22

Drawing contest "Blue World" Online event A competition for kids to experience and tell their story through artistic language

Exhibition: An Unseen World First Floor Gallery, Art and Coffee A new series of artwork from artist David Evans

Exhibition: "Built Environment - An Alternative Guide to Japan" Vietnam Fine Art Museum Introduce a total of 80 buildings, civil-engineering projects, and landscapes

“Breathing TUBE” - A Dialogue between Architecture and Contemporary Art VUUV Building An occasion for the artists to examine different possibilities of practicing visual arts

Pieces Here and There Hanoi Studio Gallery Ngô Hùng Cường’s exhibition

Exhibition: Ruc Ra Ruc Dich 11 venues of Toong Co-working Space in Hanoi and Saigon More than 70 artworks grouped into 3 modules entitled Cracked – Rife – Sow

Exhibition: Image and Distance Vincom Center for Contemporary Art The exhibition shows the 16 greatest artworks of two Austrian painters

Exhibition: Musical Painting L’Espace An exhibition combines between painting and music