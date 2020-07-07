Exhibition: Japanese Traditional Dolls

Opening: Sat 11/07/2020, 10 am – 12 pm

Triển lãm: 11/07/2020 – 10/08/2020, 09 am – 06 pm

Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

Following the success of the Traditional Japanese Dolls exhibition in 2013 which attracted more than 4.000 of visits, once again, The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam organizes the 2nd exhibition of “Traditional Japanese Dolls” from 11th July to 10th August, 2020 at 27 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi.

This exhibition features 32 traditional dolls depicting the gracefulness of Japanese ladies in kimono, popular characters in Japanese Noh and Kabuki plays, babies, children, teenagers royal dolls and clay dolls.

Doll has been an integral part in the daily life of Japanese people since ancient times. Japanese dolls reflect Japanese cultural practices, aspirations of Japanese people as well as beliefs accumulated over centuries. Japanese dolls are divided into different types according to the skills and materials, as well as their themes and shapes. For Japanese people, doll is not merely a decoration but also a confidant, representing the feelings of its owner. Therefore, most traditional Japanese dolls carry a lot of expressive nuances and gestures, showing the skillfulness of the doll makers.

Exclusively on the opening ceremony, experience corners including Yukata (traditional Japanese summer costumes) trial and Origami paper folding will be held.

We hope through this exhibition, Vietnamese audience can see a part of traditional Japanese culture as well as a spiritual culture of Japanese people.

Admission free.

Follow updates on event’s page.