Exhibition” Nhật”

Opening: 16 July 2020, 06 pm
Exhibition: 17 – 30 July
Eight Gallery
8 Phùng Khắc Khoan, District 1, HCM
From the organizer:
“Nhật” is the first solo exhibition of Phan Nhật, comprised of twenty Acrylic paintings depicting landscape, portrait, and contemporary life. ..Nhật approaches art naturally as his paintings: The colors are raw and clear with natural yet illusory images portraying the impression of childhood, love, and the desire to explore the land. The exhibition is open from July 16 to July 30, 2020 at Eight Gallery, 8 Phung Khac Khoan, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.