Exhibition “Tribe of Loneliness”

Opening: Fri 17 July 2020, 06 pm – 09 pm

Triển lãm: 18 July – 06 Aug 2020

Craig Thomas Gallery

27i Trần Nhật Duật, Tân Định Ward, District 1, Hồ Chí Minh

From the organizer:

Craig Thomas Gallery is pleased to invite you to the cocktail reception opening of Tribe of Loneliness, a solo exhibition of mixed-media paintings by Saigon-based artist Luong Luu Bien.

The works of Tribe of Loneliness continue to explore the Luong Luu Bien’s obsessions with isolation and social disaffection, but paintings like Private Corner and The Way of Pilgrims also radiate feelings of love, warmth and humour which seem to reflect Bien’s personal growth over the ensuing decade. There is a natural tension between hope and despair in the collection which speaks deeply of the human condition. Bien says, “From silent private spaces, from individuals screaming in their loneliness, I come now towards compositions that are more crowded. They are congregations, communities of people, societies. This, however, is the perspective of someone who is escaping this individuality and taking on the perspective of one living among a greater collective. Every person is within themselves an entire world and this fact becomes more pronounced when we are brought together.”

