Hanoi City Walk – Hoan Kiem lake area
Hanoi City Walk – Hoan Kiem lake area
09:30 am – 11:30 am, 01 Aug 2020
In front of Lý Thái Tổ statue
Lý Thái Tổ park, 12 Le Lai, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi
From the organizer:
Our leisurely walk starts in front of Lý Thái Tổ statue with a brief introduction. We will walk around the streets bordering Hoan Kiem Lake – Hanoi’s heart – discussing points of interest, the stories, history, legends and traditions.
This walk is a great compact introduction to this part of the city and hopefully you will come away discovering something you did not know before.
We will meet in front of Lý Thái Tổ statue and end at Ngọc Sơn temple
Fee: 70,000 VND (entrance to Ngọc Sơn Temple is additional 30,000 VND)
10 people max
Once the event is full there will be a waiting list