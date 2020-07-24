21 – 23 Aug 2020

Rainforest Danang

142 Yên Bái, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng

From the organizer:

Đà Nẵng tui proudly presents “Nghệ Exhibition” – an art and cultural project that showcases 10 artwork collections from 21 local young artists in Da Nang. The exhibition is where art meets culture and history, connecting young souls with the long-established traditional villages, some of which is on the verge of being forgotten. Artworks are expressed in different mediums, ranging from crafts, watercolor painting to technological art forms such as digital and AR art.

The 3-day exhibition also features art/DIY workshops and talkshow events. The exhibition space is open to the public and free of charge. Registration for workshops/ talkshows will be opened in the first week of August.

Nghệ Exhibition – a combination of Danang and DNES – Da Nang Entrepreneurship Support, organized under the support of the British Council through the Vietnam’s Creative Hub Initiative, 2018 – 2021, a project co-sponsored by the European Union and the British Council and implemented by British Council Vietnam in collaboration with VICAS.

Follow fanpage Đà Nẵng tui for more updates