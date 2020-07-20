Phúc Tân Tour

Sat 25 July 2020, 06:30 pm – 08 pm

Phúc Tân public art

An early evening tour, led by Nguyễn Thế Sơn and his team of artists who created 16 inspirational public artworks in Phúc Tân ward between Long Biên and Chương Dương Bridges. These artists have helped transform an area once seen as the back of a city.

Phúc Tân public art Project was initiated by the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district in the summer of 2019 and completed this year at Tet.

The Phúc Tân area near the Red River was originally an overlooked and discarded area until Sơn and his team arrived. They inspired the local families to be proud of their environment and brought them on board with the art project. The artists have created a public art installation on what remains of the flood wall. The artworks use recycled materials, and other items and ideas which tie the area into the Red River and Long Bien Bridge, incorporating its history from ancient and French times to the present day.

Artists featured in Phuc Tan public art project: Nguyễn Thế Sơn (curator), Cấn Văn n, Phạm Khắc Quang, George Burchett, Vương Văn Thạo, Trịnh Minh Tiến, Lê Đăng Ninh, Nguyễn Hoài Giang, Nguyễn Trần Ưu Đàm, Nguyễn Xuân Lam, Nguyễn Ngọc Lâm, Diego Cortiza, Trần Hậu Yên Thế, Vũ Xuân Đông, Nguyễn Đức Phương, Trần Tuấn.

The tour will be led by Sơn in English. He will explain the idea of the project, how it was explained to the locals, how the land was used, and the meaning of each of each art installation.

