SoloMarathon2020: Artist Talk #18

Sat 18 July 2020, 02 pm – 04 pm

Lane 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội (End of lane turn right, go straight 500m)

From the organizer:

Á is happy to host an intimate artist talk with Jo Ngo. Below you will find the invitation that Jo wrote to the audience:

“This Saturday afternoon, we will have an intimate conversation while sitting in straw and plants. I will share my personal stories on mental health and my work development for solo marathon #2 aquatic greenery. I hope you could spare some time to drop by, hang out with me and other art lovers here at Á. I know the location can throw you off a bit, but it’s the weekend, shouldn’t we have a getaway from the buzzling and noisy city?”

About the artist:

Jo or Ngô Kỳ Duyên (b. 1995) is a Saigonese visual artist whose work is associated with moving images, virtual reality, augmented reality, new media and conceptual art. Jo wants to use art with cutting-edge technology and strong message for the next step to the post-human world. With the media and design background, she aims to reach more audiences in a stronger narrative form about social justice and sustainability matters with high-tech support and advocate the creative community to go beyond the traditional mediums.

She studied Fine Art at Lesley University College of Art and Design in Cambridge where she learned more about contemporary art by museum visit. Since then, she has visited art spaces around the States, Canada and Australia.

