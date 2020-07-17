Workshop I: Intro to New Media Arts

Sun 19 July 2020, 03 pm – 05 pm

Toong IPH,

2nd floor, Indochina Plaza, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

An intro to an exciting journey

What is new media arts? Where can I start? And is it truly a real art practice?

Let’s join us this Sunday afternoon to learn more about the exciting journey and make your very first moving images by Touchdesigner, a node based visual programming language for visual thinkers.

Part 1: 03 pm – 04 pm: Presentation about New Media Arts 101 – Discussion / Q&A

Part 2: 04 pm – 05 pm: Touchdesigner 101 workshop – make a simple but appealing visual in less than 30 minutes.

To make it possible, please download the software here and install Touchdesigner in advance. No worries, your Macbook can handle this and it’s freeee!

Motion by Jo Ngo

Music by Jung Buffalo aka Do Tan Si from Ran Cap Duoi collective

About Á Space Virtual

After 2 years of supporting and developing the artistic practices of young and emerging artists in Vietnam from its base in Hanoi, Á Space is now embracing an extra virtual home, by building an innovative community for digital artists, where they can connect, exchange knowledge and skills, and collaborate into the future.

About Jo Ngo

Jo or Ngô Kỳ Duyên is a Saigonese visual artist whose work is associated with moving images, virtual reality, augmented reality, new media and conceptual art. Jo wants to use art with cutting-edge technology and a strong message for the next step to post-human world. With the media and design background, she aims to reach more audiences in a stronger narrative form about social justice and sustainability matters with high-tech support and advocate for the creative community to go beyond the traditional mediums.

Previous exhibitions:

2020 January, You can talk to me, group exhibition, Exhibition Center, Hanoi, Vietnam

2019 September, 1723, collaboration with painter Lan Anh, VR/AR + Painting Exhibition, Salon Saigon, Vietnam

2019 August, Who are we, Experimental Concert, organizer, Salon Saigon, Vietnam

Follow updates on event’s page.