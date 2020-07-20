Triển lãm Âm Dương

Opening: Thurs 23 July 2020, 05:30 pm

Exhibition: 23 July – 31 Aug 2020, 08 am – 10:30 pm

Hive Lounge & Stella Steakhouse

Floor 62, InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72

From the organizer:

A sculpture exhibition called “Yin and Yang” created by female artist Lap Phuong, will mark the artist’s 7th year work anniversary.

“Yin and Yang” is Lap Phuong’s first solo exhibition. Featuring a selection of artworks made from glass, the collection reflects the growth in the artist’s mind and work. Lap Phuong shared: “The collection represents the story behind the dynamic equilibrium. By highlighting the contrasts between Shadow versus Reality and Emptiness versus Fullness, the collection signifies the harmonious balancing of opposites and the interaction to transform contrasting elements within a work. It is also the process of recreation and the desire of discovering new things.”

Mr. Robbert Manussen, General Manager at InterContinental Hanoi Landmark72 said: “Being one of the leading hotels in the hospitality industry in Vietnam, we are committed to support the local community. We are honoured to collaborate with artists and host more exhibitions each year to bring their art pieces closer to the hotel visitors.”

About the artist

Lap Phuong, a young Vietnamese artist, is one of a few female sculptors in Vietnam’s contemporary sculpture. She is the creator of the well-known sculpture “Vu” and many other artworks on display at several national and international exhibitions. She has recently been awarded with “The Outstanding Artist of the New Generation” by Vietnam Art Republik.