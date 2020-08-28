Sat 29 Aug 2020, 06 pm – 08 pm

Sàn Art

Millennium Masteri B6.16 & B6.17, 132 Bến Vân Đồn, D.4, Ho Chi Minh City

From the organizer:

Nãi and Sàn Art are happy to introduce a new collaborative film programme. The first edition of our film series will explore different takes on black and white cinema presenting various film genres, eras, and directors on a weekly basis. This programme will accompany Sàn Art’s latest exhibition Masked Force featuring a selection of Vo An Khanh’s iconic black and white photographs of the Vietnam War.

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014) is a beautiful homage to classic genres of cinema, a blend of Western and Eastern cultural references and ultimately a tribute to Amirpour’s own heritage as Iranian-American. Amongst Amirpour’s eclectic inspirations: lonesome heroes of Sergio Leone’s Spaghetti Westerns (1960s), F.W Murnau’s German Expressionist horror classic Nosferatu (1922), graphic novels such as Frank J. Miller’s Sin City (1990s), Iranian New Wave Cinema, Persian pop, and the list goes on.

The story takes place in Bad City, a fictional town of marginals and lost souls in the outskirts of Tehran (but mind you, shot in California) and centres around The Girl, a music-loving, skateboarding, chador-wearing, vigilante-cum-vampire with an appetite for bad men and a strange sense of justice. Despite the constant presence of references, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night retains a tranquil and contemplative quality, offering a beautiful spin on the genre of vampire films.

Director: Ana Lily Amirpour

Year: 2014

Country: US-Iran

Duration: 101 min

Language: Persian, subtitles in English

