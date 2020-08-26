Exhibition: “The World of Ehon”

01 – 30 Sep 2020, 09 am – 06 pm

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and MOGU Ehon Project honorably introduce to Japanese Ehon (Picture book) lovers an exhibition titled “The world of Ehon – Meet the famous twin voles Guri and Gura”.

“Guri and Gura” is the title of one Ehon series about a twin voles called Guri and Gura by the biological sisters Rieko Nakagawa and Yuriko Omura (Yamawaki). They were first published in 1963. Initially, it was published as a short Ehon series titled “An Egg” on “Mother’s companion” (a.k.a: “Haha no tomo”), a magazine for parents. Since December 1963, “Guri and Gura” quickly became popular after appearing in the Ehon magazine “Children’s companion” (a.k.a: “Kodomo no tomo”) (vol. 93). The series of “Guri and Gura” has been translated to 14 languages with over 20,800,000 prints throughout the world. The series consists of 19 volumes, attracts many parents and children.

This exhibition displays 9 paintings taken from first of the series and big wall paintings to create a beautiful space like the world of Guri and Gura. We also exhibit 2 books published in Vietnamese as well as 3 original books in Japanese for our visitors to enjoy reading at the exhibition. Furthermore, we will share the recipe of the Castella cake made by the two voles.

Please visit our exhibition and take a look at the world of Guri and Gura!

Admission free

Organizer:

– The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

– MOGU Ehon Project

Follow updates on events page.