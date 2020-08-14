Into Thin Air 3 – Open Call for Proposals | Announcement of Results

EUNIC (European Union National Institutes for Culture) in Vietnam and Manzi Art Space are delighted to announce the three most ingenious winning proposals of our joint OPEN CALL for Into Thin Air edition 3 – An art for public project in Hanoi.

1. ‘Freedom of Space’ by artist Đờ Tùng (Hà Đăng Tùng) – A sound installation for the old Hàng Bè market and Gia Ngư street

Inspired by the transformation of his own birthplace – Hàng Bè market (a very old market in Hanoi which was demolished in 2010) and Gia Ngu street, Hà Đăng Tùng will create a sound installation to reflect his reconciliation with ‘Change’ – an inevitable part of life. The work which combines recorded sounds at the site with random ambient elements, will be a journey from the old Hang Be market to the Gia Ngu street of today.

2. ‘Fire’ by artist Trang Lý (Lý Hà Trang) – A visual and sound installation at Tĩnh Lâu Pagoda – West Lake

Intrigued by an incident in November 2016 – the main house of Tĩnh Lâu pagoda caught fire and was destroyed, Trang Lý uses real footage of this ancient building combined with augmented reality visual elements and music to create a multi-dimensional artwork: “The demolition and transformation of an ancient relic as time passed and what could be retrieved from the remains presents an echo of something thought to be lost yet not completely disappeared.”

3. ‘Relic’ by Oblivia (Hồ Trâm Anh and Nhung Nguyễn) – A soundwalk consisting of different zones around Thống Nhất Park

Using vocals, electronic music mixed with real physical sounds of the environment, the soundwalk recreates artist’s personal memories of the chosen place. The audience will be invited to interact by walking into the zones marked in the map wearing headphones.

Congratulations to all the artists!

EUNIC members and Manzi Art Space were delighted by the creativity and originality of all the submitted ideas. They included such a great diversity of media and choices of public spaces, which has made this Open Call a success.

*Due to the complicated situation of the Covid-19 epidemic, our plan to collaborate with EU artists as well as the plan for the third edition of ITA has been postponed. We hope that in the near future, the third edition of ITA will be released and we will be able to invite all of you to join another adventure of art-hunting soon!