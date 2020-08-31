Opening: Thurs 10 Sep 2020, 06 pm – 09 pm

Exhibition: Fri 11 – Tue 15 Sep 2020, 08 am – 08 pm

Matca

48 Ngọc Hà, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

GuruShots invites you back to Asia for our first ever exhibition in Vietnam! We are excited to showcase our selected photographers and their winning photos as part of the “Memorable Portraits” exhibition in beautiful Hanoi. With 82,000 entrants and 63 million votes, we are proud to bring the work of these talented individuals to South East Asia.

Social distancing measures will be in place

What is GuruShots? We are a platform for people who enjoy taking photos. We connect and inspire photographers, enabling them to showcase their photos at exhibitions and art fairs around the world.

* While we encourage photos and questions for the event, unfortunately we’ll not be approving achievement and general posts in order to avoid spamming members accounts who are in multiple GuruShots groups.

