From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

Continued for the MOOSIC LAB x JFF Vol.1 (March 2020), the Japan Foundation runs the MOOSIC LAB x JFF Vol.2 to bring new Indie films to Vietnamese audience through free streaming online service, will launch “JFF Online”, a new streaming service for Japanese films.

For Viewers: Free of charge, no registration required

Broadcast Region: Worldwide except Japan / some films not-available in certain countries

Language: Japanese with English subtitles

Site URL

About MOOSIC LAB

Launched in 2012, MOOSIC LAB is a leading Japanese movie competition with the unique concept where up-and-coming film directors and music artists collaborate to create work based on the chemistry between movies and music.