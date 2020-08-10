Pan Pacific Hanoi 2020 Mooncake Collection

31 July – 01 Oct 2020

Pan Pacific Hanoi

1 Thanh Nien Road, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From the organizer:

This year, Pan Pacific Hanoi unveils a marvellous theme with “Tram Anh Que Nguyet” Mooncake Collection inspired by the lacquer painting named “Royal Concert” by well-known artist Bui Huu Hung and exhibited exclusively at Pan Pacific Hanoi’s lobby.

Aside from the priceless note of “Royal Concert” depicting the hand-crafted decorative 24K gold, a symbol of dignity and grace, the mooncake boxes are dressed in premium golden casings highlighted by dragon scale shaped cut-outs to express the heartfelt wishes for prosperity and happiness to your family, friends and partners during Mid-Autumn Festival.

The collection carries 6 types of paste with all-time favourite flavours made by our special team of dedicated mooncake chefs: Lotus with Salted Egg Yolk, Jambon with Salted Egg Yolk, Green Bean & Chia Seed with Salted Egg Yolk, Melon with Salted Egg Yolk, Jujube with Salted Egg Yolk, Chocolate with Cream Cheese to nourish any discerning palate.

Early bird offer: 01 complimentary mooncake box for every 10 boxes orderes by 31 August 2020

Great savings and exclusive offers for large orders

Mooncakes are available for purchase at hotel lobby, from 31 July to 01 October 2020, between 8:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

For further information, please contact us at:

Hotline: 0936 129 166 (Ms. Giang) or 0836 685 656 (Ms. Hoa)

Email: [email protected]

Website.

Brochure.